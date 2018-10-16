Record Breaking Heat Likely

A cold front moves through tomorrow and elevates the chance for a few scattered showers and an isolated storm. Any rain that falls should be brief as the Lowcountry is not expecting a lot of rainfall. Most areas may remain dry. Cooler and drier feeling temperatures move in Thursday morning. Temperatures may fall to the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Next chance for rain returns Saturday with cold front number two. This time temps could drop to the upper 60s. Get ready for a stretch of cooler air!.