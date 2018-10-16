Record Breaking Heat Likely

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Warmer temperatures are moving into the Lowcountry ahead of the first big cooldown of the season! Highs could reach 90 degrees this afternoon- breaking the record high! The current record is 87 degrees set back in 1942. Rain chances remain very low through the afternoon hours, but will increase into the evening hours. A few spotty showers and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out. Otherwise look for a sun-filled day!
A cold front moves through tomorrow and elevates the chance for a few scattered showers and an isolated storm. Any rain that falls should be brief as the Lowcountry is not expecting a lot of rainfall. Most areas may remain dry. Cooler and drier feeling temperatures move in Thursday morning. Temperatures may fall to the low 70s Thursday afternoon. Next chance for rain returns Saturday with cold front number two. This time temps could drop to the upper 60s. Get ready for a stretch of cooler air!.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine, late day showers/storm; LOW: 72, HIGH: 90.
TOMORROW: More clouds, scat’d rain & a few storms possible; LOW 74, HIGH: 85.
THURSDAY: Much cooler, mostly sunny; LOW: 57, HIGH: 71.
FRIDAY: Chilly start, mostly sunny and warmer, LOW: 52
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain possible, LOW, 62, HIGH: 80
Danielle Prinz
