SC teen charged in death of father shot while sitting on porch with family, deputies say

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - An Upstate teen is charged in the death of a father and retired Marine who was fatally shot while he sat on the front porch with his family, according to Greenwood County deputies.
The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Johns Creek Road. Deputies said someone fired a handgun at a road sign right at the intersection of Pinetree Drive and Deadfall Road.
They said the projectile passed through or by the road sign and hit Joe Darius Black, 48, while he was sitting on the front porch with his wife and children.
Black was a retired Marine who served for more than 20 years. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, deputies said.
Deputies said Eason Reid Gravley, 17, turned himself in Saturday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun in connection with Black’s death. He was released on bond and placed under a curfew, deputies said. A judge also ordered all firearms to be removed from his home.
