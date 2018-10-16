Stingrays’ rally comes up short against Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL (WCSC/SC Stingrays) - A furious comeback attempt in the third period wasn’t enough for the South Carolina Stingrays (0-2-0-0) on Monday night, coming up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Orlando Solar Bears (1-1-0-0) at the Amway Center.
Defenseman Kevin McKernan and forward Jake Kamrass each scored their second goal in as many games to begin the season for SC, while forwards Christian Horn and Grant Besse also added tallies in the loss for the Rays.
Orlando took an early 1-0 lead when Colby McAuley scored on the second Solar Bears shot of the game just 1:08 into the opening period.
But the Stingrays tied things up at 1-1 as their first power play of the game was expiring. Joey Leach unleashed a shot from the center point that was tipped in by Horn at 5:36, one second after a penalty to Orlando’s Hunter Fejes had expired. A second assist was also given on the play to forward Jonathan Charbonneau.
After tying the game, the Stingrays took control of the action and ended up outshooting the Solar Bears 16-5 in the opening frame.
However the Solar Bears came out for the second period and reversed the pace of play, outshooting SC 13-8 and scoring three times to take a commanding 4-1 advantage.
