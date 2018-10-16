Venezuelan fans endure sacrifices to 'Play Ball' amid crisis

In Maracaibo, Venezuela's second-largest city, the situation is so dire that the Aguilas (Eagles) team canceled its opener and five other home games this month after an inspector hired by Major League Baseball ruled their diamond didn't meet minimal safety standards. The club said several of its light towers had the copper wiring stolen and the state government, which owns the facility, hasn't come up with the relatively modest sum of $39,000 needed to repair the lighting. Still, the Eagles will be playing on the road.