APNewsBreak: Commish: 1 women's hockey league 'inevitable'

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2016, file photo, National Women's Hockey League All-Star players take time for a "selfie" before the start of an all-star game at Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. NWHL founder and commissioner Dani Rylan tells The Associated Press she considers the likelihood of North America having one women's professional hockey league as being "inevitable." Rylan’s comments, made in an email to The AP, are considered her strongest regarding a potential merger with the rival Canadian Women’s Hockey League since the NWHL was formed three years ago. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File) (Gary Wiepert)