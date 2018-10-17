Big weather changes arrive tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front set to arrive late today will bring the biggest cool down that we have seen since back in Spring. Ahead of the front, clouds are on the increase today and we can’t rule out a few showers. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for one last time before the cold front moves through late this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s. The cooler air will start to arrive overnight with lows near 60 degrees. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s.