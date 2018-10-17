Big weather changes arrive tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front set to arrive late today will bring the biggest cool down that we have seen since back in Spring. Ahead of the front, clouds are on the increase today and we can’t rule out a few showers. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for one last time before the cold front moves through late this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s. The cooler air will start to arrive overnight with lows near 60 degrees. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s.
The next rain chance will arrive on Saturday with another cold front that will cool us down again on Sunday and Monday. Morning lows could dip into the 40s by Monday. Brrr!
TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High 87.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 72.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.