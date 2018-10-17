Brookland-Cayce High opens 90-year-old time capsule found on school grounds

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - People around Brookland-Cayce High School have been trying to guess for weeks what was inside a mysterious box found on school grounds.
The box was discovered over the summer by construction crews working on renovations outside. It was found tucked behind the Class of 1931 brick while they were renovating the auditorium.
Finally, on Tuesday night, they got their answer as the rusty box was opened for the first time during the Brookland-Cayce High School Foundation’s Annual Membership and Barbecue Supper.
Inside the metal box was an edition of The State newspaper, dated August 20, 1931, with the headline, “New Paved Highway Officially Opened.” Also in the box: a small Bible and what appeared to be a court-related publication with election information from then-New Brookland community.
Sandra Golden’s grandfather, Charlie Crout, was a member of the Class of 1931. She brought his yearbook to share with others at Tuesday’s opening of the time capsule.
“I wouldn’t have missed it,” she said.
Brookland-Cayce High Principal Gregg Morton said the hope is to create a display of the box’s contents to share when renovations at the auditorium are finished.
