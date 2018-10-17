Children’s museum releases surveillance footage of weekend vandalism

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry released footage of vandalism that has indefinitely closed an exhibit.
Museum officials say three men entered the backyard Raceways exhibit between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The video shows one of the men knocking over a piece of the exhibit.
The estimated cost to repair the damage is $15,000.
“CML has served 1.7 million children,” museum Executive Director Nichole Myles said. “That’s how many children and families have played with those raceway exhibits. So imagine what you’d have to build, the kind of construction and investment it would take.”
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the museum at the email community@explorecml.org.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
