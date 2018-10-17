The Citadel kicks off Leadership Day with day of volunteering

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cadets at The Citadel will follow a different routine Wednesday, trading their books for a day of volunteering.
While cadets volunteer year-round, on Leadership Day each year learning through service learning is a unified campus-wide effort.
At 7:40 a.m., operations get underway with The Citadel's new president, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, giving cadets an inspiring sendoff in Buyer Auditorium.
After that, sophomore cadets lead freshmen as they depart to volunteer at more than 40 schools and community partner programs around the Lowcountry.
The juniors participate in a daylong leadership ethics experience on campus.
The seniors attend leadership training provided by the college’s business partners some of which include Blackbaud, Boeing, Hollings Marine Laboratory, the Medical University of South Carolina and Wells Fargo. Faculty and staff assist with Leadership Day planning and implementation, while others attend leadership diversity skills training.
Walters will also spend time with 53 cadets working at a Sea Island Habitat for Humanity project for veterans on James Island, and then at James Simons Elementary school where cadets will teach students about heroism.
On Tuesday night, Medal of Honor Recipient Sgt. Kyle J. White shared his true story with cadets.
White was a platoon radio-telephone operator for the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade in Arnas, Afghanistan, when he was wounded in the face by shrapnel on Nov. 9, 2007. Seeing that one of his friends was down, White sprinted a 10-meter expanse through enemy fire to help his fellow serviceman.
