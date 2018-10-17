CofC’s Brantley, Rilley Honored On Preseason All-CAA First Team

Riller ranked fourth in the league in scoring (18.6 ppg) and made the All-CAA First Team a year ago, while Brantley tallied 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest to gain a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. They are joined in the starting lineup by senior forward Nick Harris (5.9 ppg and 6.5 rpg). Also back for the Cougars are senior point guard Marquise Pointer (5.7 ppg) and junior forward Jaylen McManus (3.3 ppg).