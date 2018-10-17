CofC’s Brantley, Rilley Honored On Preseason All-CAA First Team

RICHMOND, Va. – College of Charleston senior forward Jarrell Brantley (Columbia, S.C.) and junior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) were honored on the preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association First Team on Wednesday.
The Cougars, who received five first-place votes, were picked to finish second in a vote of the league’s coaches, media relations directors and media members. Northeastern received 35 first-place votes followed by Hofstra in third, William & Mary in fourth, UNCW in fifth, James Madison in sixth, Delaware in seventh, Elon in eighth, Drexel in ninth and Towson in 10th.
Charleston returns three starters from last year’s 26-8 squad, which captured the CAA regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999. The Cougars feature a pair of all-conference standouts in Riller and Brantley – one of the top returning scoring duos in the country.
Riller ranked fourth in the league in scoring (18.6 ppg) and made the All-CAA First Team a year ago, while Brantley tallied 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest to gain a spot on the All-CAA Second Team. They are joined in the starting lineup by senior forward Nick Harris (5.9 ppg and 6.5 rpg). Also back for the Cougars are senior point guard Marquise Pointer (5.7 ppg) and junior forward Jaylen McManus (3.3 ppg).
2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (first-place votes)
1. Northeastern (35) 359
2. Charleston (5) 326
3. Hofstra 287
4. William & Mary 242
5. UNCW 197
6. James Madison 172
7. Delaware 148
8. Elon 133
9. Drexel 69
10. Towson 67
2018-19 CAA MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
Jarrell Brantley, College of Charleston
Devontae Cacok, UNCW
Vasa Pusica, Northeastern
Grant Riller, College of Charleston
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Knight, William & Mary
Stuckey Mosley, James Madison
Eli Pemberton, Hofstra
Justin Pierce, William & Mary
Tyler Seibring, Elon
CAA PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Allen, So., G, Delaware; Eric Carter, Sr., F, Delaware; Kurk Lee, Jr., G, Drexel; Matt Lewis, So., G, James Madison; Shawn Occeus, Jr., G, Northeastern