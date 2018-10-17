Defending champion Kiki Bertens commits to 2019 Volvo Car Open

DANIEL ISLAND, SC - 2018 Volvo Car Open champion and World No. 10 Kiki Bertens and finalist and World No. 9 Julia Goerges will play in the 2019 Volvo Car Open, March 30 – April 7 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The two top 10 players join World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, World No. 8 Sloane Stephens and World No. 19 Madison Keys in the current player field. The 2019 Volvo Car Open now features four of the WTA’s top 10 players in its field.
“Kiki and Julia are not only our 2018 champion and finalist, but also two of the most talented and gracious players on the tour,” said Eleanor Adams, Volvo Car Open Tournament Manager. “With the addition of Kiki and Julia into our field, we now have four top 10 players in contention for the Charleston title next April. We’re looking forward to the exciting rounds of competition to come!”
The 26-year-old Bertens is currently ranked World No. 10. The Dutchwoman had the best season of her career this year, picking up titles in Charleston, Cincinnati and Seoul. She also reached the final in Madrid and quarterfinals in Montreal, Wimbledon and Nurnberg. Bertens defeated 10 players ranked in the WTA’s top 10, contributing to her best ranking to date.
“I’m proud of my season,” said Bertens. “I worked hard this year and after my win in Charleston my tennis results really picked up. I’m looking forward to defending my title next April and playing in front of a great group of fans again.”
Bertens will compete in Charleston for the fourth time in 2019. She holds an 8-2 win/loss record on the green clay.
Goerges, ranked World No. 9, kicked off her 2018 season with a win in Auckland. From there, she reached the final in Charleston, the semifinals in St. Petersburg, Wimbledon and New Haven and the quarterfinals in Doha, Birmingham and Moscow. Her success in Wimbledon marked the first time the 29-year-old German made a semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament.
“I’m excited to come back to Charleston for the Volvo Car Open,” said Goerges. “I was disappointed I didn’t win the title, and am looking forward to another chance at the championship in 2019. Last year was my first time playing the tournament in a few years and it was great to be back!”
Goerges has previously played the Volvo Car Open five times. She holds a 9-5 win/loss record.
After competing against one another in the 2018 Volvo Car Open final, Bertens and Goerges met again this season in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, where Goerges defeated Bertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
The 2019 Volvo Car Open player field includes three past champions, Bertens (’18), Stephens (’16) and Wozniacki (’11) as well as two past finalists, Goerges (’18) and Keys (’15).
The nine day Volvo Car Open is the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America and attracts an average of 90,000 attendees and more than 100 of the top singles and doubles tennis players.