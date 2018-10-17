Deputies searching for driver after early-morning pursuit on James Island ends in crash

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase early Wednesday morning on James Island.
Charleston County dispatchers say the initial pursuit was reported at approximately 2:21 a.m. and ended in a crash in the area of Maybank Highway and Old Folly Road.
Deputies say one person, the passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody.
SCE&G crews were on the scene repairing a downed pole.
Deputies have not provided information about the reason for the initial pursuit or what charges the driver may be facing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
