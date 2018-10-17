Deputies searching for driver after early-morning pursuit on James Island ends in crash

October 17, 2018 at 3:24 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 5:05 AM

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase early Wednesday morning on James Island.

Charleston County dispatchers say the initial pursuit was reported at approximately 2:21 a.m. and ended in a crash in the area of Maybank Highway and Old Folly Road.

Deputies say one person, the passenger of the vehicle, was taken into custody.

SCE&G crews were on the scene repairing a downed pole.

Deputies have not provided information about the reason for the initial pursuit or what charges the driver may be facing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

