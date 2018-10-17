Georgetown Wooden Boat Show coming this weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The 29th Annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 20 and 21, in Georgetown.
It will take place at Front Street and along the waterfront in historic downtown Georgetown.
The boat show features one of the Southeast’s best wooden boat exhibits with boats ranging in size from kayaks to yachts.
A special attraction is Saturday’s Wooden Boat Challenge: 18 teams will race to build a rowing skiff within a four hour time limit and then test their boats for seaworthiness in a rowing relay on the Sampit River.
Sunday’s main event will be the Cardboard Boat Regatta.
Participants will design boats and oars made entirely of corrugated cardboard and then race them on the Sampit River.
At the boat show, there is fun for the whole family with maritime related arts and crafts, kids model boat building, knot tying, food, music and shopping and dining on Front Street.
Best of all, admission is free.
For more information you can go here: www.woodenboatshow.com
