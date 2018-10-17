Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 9)

Oceanside at Timberland is the Live 5 Game of the Week

(Smith, Jordan)
October 17, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 12:46 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Week 9 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry kicks off Friday night and the Live 5 Game of the Week takes us to Timberland where the Wolves host Oceanside in a match up that will almost certainly decide the Region 6-2A champion. Check back all week for previews, updates, scores and video.

Oceanside Collegiate (6-1) at Timberland (5-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (7-1) at Ashley Ridge (4-3)

James Island (2-5) at Goose Creek (3-4)

Wando (2-5) at Cane Bay (4-3)

Stratford (3-4) at Berkeley (6-1)

West Ashley (3-5) at Stall (0-7)

Bluffton at Colleton County (3-4)

Academic Magnet (3-5) at Waccamaw

Bishop England (3-4) at Georgetown

Manning at Hanahan (4-3)

Barnwell at Woodland (4-3)

Garrett (4-3) at Philip Simmons (2-6)

North Charleston (1-6) at Burke (3-5)

Military Magnet (0-7) at Baptist Hill (4-2)

St. John’s (5-2) at Charleston Charter (1-6)

Cross (0-8) at Scott’s Branch

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud (7-1)

Augusta Christian at First Baptist (7-1)

Laurence Manning at Pinewood Prep (1-6)

Northside Christian at Colleton Prep (3-5)

Hilton Head Prep at Northwood (0-8)

Thomas Heyward at Dorchester Academy (3-5)

