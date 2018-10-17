Man out on half-a-million dollar bond returns to jail on drug dealing charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry man out on a half-a-million dollar bond has returned to jail on drug dealing charges.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dyrl Edward Burbage on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of schedule narcotics and weapons violations.
The sheriff’s office said Burbage was out on a $500,000 bond for drug trafficking charges and weapons charges at the time of his arrest.
“Restaurants and hotels live for repeat customers, especially good ones - we do not,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement regarding Burgage’s recent arrest."Sometimes the attraction to the Hill Finklea Detention Center is just too much to keep a good customer away."
Burbage’s latest arrest stems from a narcotics complaint.
As a result of the investigation, members of the sheriff’s office Narcotics Task Force obtained probable cause to believe that Burbage was selling illegal drugs from a home on Lancashire Road in Summerville.
A report states the following was found at the home:
- 67.5 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be methamphetamine
- 2 grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine
- Taurus PT809 9mm pistol
- Smith & Wesson Shield pistol
- Cobra .380 pistol
- $1,727 in U.S. currency
Burbage was taken into custody and sent to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and a bond hearing.
He is currently being held on no bond.
Earlier this year, Burbage was wanted in January on multiple gun and drug charges consisting of over 1,200 grams of suspected methamphetamines and seven gun violations along with many other drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At the time, someone even opened up a GoFundMe page to help in his defense,” BCSO officials said.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force contains members of the Hanahan, Goose Creek and Moncks Corner police departments as well as deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.