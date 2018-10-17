Nearly 30 SC roads remain closed after Hurricane Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than a month after Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says that 27 roads remain closed in the Pee Dee.
“There are 27 road closures on primary and secondary routes due to damage or flooding throughout the affected area,” a press release says. “SCDOT is focused on recovery efforts as a result of the damage caused by Hurricane Florence. Crews and contractors continue to make repairs to damaged roadways.
Those roads are:
Chesterfield County:
Bo Melton Loop (S-13-138) S- 138 is closed in both directions from Woodward Mill Road (S-13-159) to McNair Cemetary Rd (L-390).
Buchanan Bridge Road S-243 S- 243 is closed in both directions from S-60 Jackson Campbell to S-644 Campbell.
Davis Rivers Road (S-13-757) S- 757 is closed in both directions from Highway 742 (SC 742) to Sweeney Road (L-274).
Wamble Hill Road (S-13-34) S- 34 is closed in both directions from Hurst Cemetary Lane (L-460) to Redfearn Lane (L-764).
Darlington County:
New Hopewell Road S- 366 is closed in both directions from Sherrills Mill Road to Tol Road.
Dillon County:
Academy St. S- 51 is closed in both directions from Old Magnolia to US-301.
Bakers Mill S- 70 is closed in both directions from S-61 Stateline to SC 57.
McKays''s Bridge S- 429 is closed in both directions from S-828 McNeil Farm to S-192 Judson.
Georgetown County:
Plantersville Rd. S- 52 is closed in both directions from Jackson Village Rd. to Exodus Dr.
Horry County:
SC 905 is closed in both directions from railroad tracks to E. County Club Drive.
Marion County:
Highway 76 US 76 is closed in both directions from Gilchrist Road S-34-309 (Local traffic only) to SC-9 in Nichols.
US 76 US 76 is closed in both directions from Gilchrist Rd to Pee Dee Island Road.
Marlboro County:
Academy Road (NW of McColl) S- 17 is closed in both directions from Adamsville Road S-28 to SC 381.
Billy Wallace Rd/Hairetown Road (N. of Wallace) S- 97 is closed in both directions from Hatcher Hill Road S-203 to White Creek S-406.
Cobb''s Tomb Road S- 167 is closed in both directions from US 15/401.
Coxe Road (N. of Blenheim) S- 29 is closed in both directions from Sandy Grove Road S-350 to Odom Road S-440.
David''s Mill Pond (NW of Bennettsville) S- 33 is closed in both directions from Kennedy Road S-548 to Williamette Road SC 912.
Highway 1 (N. of Wallace) US 1 is closed in both directions from SC 9 to Delta Heights Road S-262.
Highway 381 (South of McColl) SC 381 is closed in both directions from Old McColl-Clio Road S-497 to New Bridge Road S-27.
Hunts Bluff (West of Blenheim) S- 57 is closed in both directions from Gravel Pit Road S-50 to Gravel Pit Road S-50.
Ivey Cemetary Road S- 197 is closed in both directions from S-35-40 Lauris Willis Road to S-35-380 Cottingham Road.
Level Green Church Road (NW of Bennettsville) is closed in both directions from SC 9 to Wafer Road.
S- 400 Odom Road (S. of Bennettsville) S- 440 is closed in both directions from Daniels Lane to Wagon Train Circle.
Old Wire Road (NE of Wallace) S- 165 is closed in both directions from Ebenezer Road S-30 to Aaron Temple Church Road S-257.
Old Wire Road (NE of Wallace) S- 165 is closed in both directions from Kollock Road S-203 to Ebenezer Road S-30.
Pegues Circle (N. of Wallace) S- 267 is closed in both directions from US 1 to Pegues Drive S-266.
The release goes on to say that motorists are urged to obey all road closures in areas effected by flooding and to never move or drive around barricades. Remember: It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!
