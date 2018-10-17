New self-lubricating condoms could boost their use and prevent STD’s, researchers say

(CNN) - To help curb sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies researchers developed a new type of condom.
A team of scientists from Boston University created a self-lubricating condom.
Most of the 33 people surveyed said the new product would increase their condom usage.
The new condoms have not been physically tested since the FDA would have to grant permission.
Researchers hope to start a clinical trial soon. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided funding for the research.
