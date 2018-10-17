Pink fire truck bringing awareness about breast cancer

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston Fire Department engine painted pink is making stops at several locations across the Lowcountry.
The department painted one of its trucks pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Wednesday, the truck will be outside the Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On Friday, the truck will be outside the Roper St. Francis Cancer Center in West Ashley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We see the impact of increasing awareness every year,” breast cancer surgeon Dr. Megan Baker said. “We see an increase in our screenings and with that the diagnoses that come.”
Sherrel Smith is a cancer survivor and sees the benefit in awareness. She was treated by Baker and is now cancer free.
“Know your body, check your body, and definitely stay in communication with your physicians,” Smith said. “Don’t be afraid. Ask questions. It’s definitely better to know early so you can be treated.”
The Roper Saint Francis hospital in West Ashley is offering mammograms every Saturday in October. All you have to do is call and schedule an appointment.
“Screening is the key to early detection,” Baker said. “And earlier detection is the key to an earlier cure.”
