Teacher accused of assaulting student no longer employed by district

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District confirmed Wednesday a teacher who reportedly assaulted a student is no longer employed by the district.
That word came from a district spokesperson shortly after Goose Creek Police Maj. John Grainger said no charges would being filed in the case.
Police responded on Oct. 5 to Goose Creek Elementary School where a school district employee said they had been notified that an assault had occurred between a teacher and an 11-year-old student, according to an incident report.
The alleged assault occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 4, the report states.
The school district employee told deputies he obtained statements from other students who witnessed the incident. The witnesses claimed the student was dumped out of a chair onto the floor for being disruptive in class, then was dragged out of the class in front of the other students.
The witnesses also reported that the teacher kicked the child’s leg out of the doorway before slamming the classroom door closed and locking it, the report states.
Police say surveillance footage shows the child being pushed out of the classroom and also shows the child’s feet being kicked out of the door. The child then stands and appears to try to open the classroom door.
The child told police he was not listening in class and making “animal noises” and said the assault occurred when he refused to leave the classroom, the report states.
The incident report stated the child’s mother wished to press charges in the incident, but the report also stated the responding officer recommended further investigation.
