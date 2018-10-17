Report: Duo steal car after shooting driver who was relieving himself on the side of the road

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two men accused of stealing a car after shooting the driver who had pulled off the side of the road to relieve himself.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kendall Goodwin and 28-year-old Dante Huggins who were each charged with attempted murder, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“These two individuals showed no regard for this victim’s life when they shot him,” the sheriff said. “This was completely reckless and senseless.”
During a hearing Wednesday morning, Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus set bond on each of the men at $45,000 with a 10 percent option.
The incident happened on Sept. 29 around 3 a.m. when a concerned citizen called 911 and reported that a man had knocked on his door asking for help.
When deputies arrived they found a man in the caller’s backyard.
“The victim said he had been shot in the upper body,” OCSO officials.
According to the victim, he had just left a night club when he stopped on a roadside to relieve himself.
The victim said two men approached him with one of them pulling out a handgun and shooting him when he told them he had nothing on him.
A report states the victim passed out after being shot.
“He awoke to find himself laying by the road in a steady rain,” OCSO officials said.
At that point, he made it to two different homes before obtaining help, the sheriff’s office said.
“We’d like to thank the US Marshals for assisting our Special Operations team in apprehending these individuals here in Orangeburg County,” Ravenell said. “Individuals such as these need to be off the streets.”
