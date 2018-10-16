Retailers offer gift cards to get flu shots

(WWBT) - 'Tis the season to get your flu vaccine, but did you know you could get paid to get one?
Target, which has CVS Pharmacies in select stores, will give you a $5 gift card for its no-cost flu shots.
So that’s like getting five $1 Halloween plates at the Dollar Spot for free.
Publix is also offering gift cards to get a flu shot. The reward? $10. That’s a lot of apples, or maybe a Publix sub sandwich, for free.
Publix says it will bill Medicare and most insurance plans, as well as sending a record to your doctor.
