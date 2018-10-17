SC students to take pledge against gun violence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - More than 31,000 students across South Carolina will sign a voluntary pledge to help prevent gun violence.
Wednesday is South Carolina's 17th National Day of Concern and Student Pledge Against Gun Violence.
The US Attorney's Office along with local, state and federal law enforcement partners will visit schools across the Palmetto State to meet with students as a part of the event.
Students in middle school and high school will have the chance to sign a voluntary pledge promising they’ll never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun, and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes.
Elementary school children may also take part by pledging that if they see a gun they will not touch it, they will tell a teacher or a trusted adult and will assume that any gun they see might be loaded.
The Student Pledge Against Gun Violence is a national program that recognizes the role young people, through their own decisions, can play in reducing gun violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office website.
The site lists the following Lowcountry schools as participants in this year's event:
- Austin Middle School – Summerville
- Battery Creek High School – Beaufort
- Beaufort Middle School – Beaufort
- Burke High School – Charleston
- C.E. Williams Middle School - Charleston
- Cane Bay Middle School - Summerville
- Hardeeville-Ridgeland Middle School - Ridgeland
- Hilton Head High School – Hilton Head
- Hilton Head Island Middle School – Hilton Head Island
- James Island Charter High School – James Island
- Ladson Elementary - Ladson
- Macedonia Middle School – Moncks Corner
- Oakbrook Middle School - Ladson
- Pepperhill Elementary School - Charleston
- Robert Small International Academy - Beaufort
- St. George Middle School – St. George
- St. James - Santee Elementary Middle School - McClellanville
- St. James Intermediate School - Charleston
- St. John's High School – John’s Island
- Summerville High School - Summerville
- Whale Branch Early College High School - Seabrook
- Whale Branch Middle School – Seabrook
A total of 59 schools statewide were scheduled to participate.
