Sidney Moorer’s mother takes the stand in Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The mother of Sidney Moorer took the stand Wednesday in her daughter-in-law’s kidnapping trial.
Irene Moorer testified that she’s known Tammy Moorer since the defendant and her son first got together around 20 years ago.
The witness told the jury she was home with her husband on Christmas Eve 2013 when Sidney and Tammy Moorer came by, along with all their children.
Irene Moorer testified they talked for a few hours and that at one point, Tammy Moorer made a reference to violence against her son, Sidney Moorer.
“She said she beat the hell out of him,” Irene Moorer said on the stand in reference to her daughter-in-law and son.
The witness also testified that her son has a tattoo of the word “Tammy” across his stomach.
Tammy Moorer is charged in connection with the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. Testimony in the trial started on Oct. 9 after a jury was seated.
Sidney Moorer was previously tried for kidnapping in connection with Elvis' disappearance. The June 2016 trial ended in a hung jury.
