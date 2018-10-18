Authorities searching for missing Berkeley County man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are searching for a missing Berkeley County man.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 74-year-old Junior Hodges who went missing on Wednesday from a home on Benjamin Drive in Moncks Corner.
“It is believed that Junior Hodges, 74, may be trying to walk to a relative’s home in Aynor,” BCSO officials said."He has medical issues and may not be fully aware of his surroundings."
The sheriff’s office say Hodges was last seen wearing light blue shirt and tan pants at 1:45 pm on Wednesday,
“He often wears a hat that says “POPZ” & has a beard,” BCSO officials said.
If you have seen Junior Hodges, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4465.
