“Beer Baron” nabs five cases of beer

(KSLA) - Arlington police are searching for information on a man they’ve aptly named the “Beer Baron.”
A man made his way into a convenience store in the 5000 block of Little School Road, and daringly nabbed five cases of Bud Light before bolting from the store.
That amounts to 120 cans (if the Bud Lights were in a 24 pack).
However, he was caught on camera by store surveillance.
He left the store in a 2016 Dodge pickup truck.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (817) 459-6054 or email her at leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov
