British Airways announce nonstop service from Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Beginning in April, passengers at Charleston International Airport will be able to travel nonstop to London via British Airways, the airline announced Thursday.
The airline is launching twice-a-week summer service from Charleston to London’s Heathrow Airport, the first Transatlantic route for the airport and South Carolina.
“We are ushering in a new day for this region and our state as we launch this flight to a premier European destination,” Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell said. “London’s Heathrow Airport is considered a gateway. British Airways offers service from Heathrow to over 130 destinations in Europe, Asia and beyond. We are excited to open the world to Charleston.”
Beginning April 4, 2019, customers will be able to fly to London on the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights will depart from Charleston at 10:50 p.m. and arriving at London Heathrow at 11:50 a.m. the following morning. The London-to-Charleston flights depart Heathrow at 5:20 p.m. and arriving at Charleston International Airport at 9:20 p.m.
“I am really delighted that British Airways will be offering this special summer service between Charleston and London,” British Airways Senior Vice President for North America Simon Brooks said. “Both cities have rich histories and great culture and we look forward to welcoming customers onboard soon.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at www.ba.com.
The announcement is the result of years of intentional planning, relationship development and negotiation for local and state leaders, Campbell said.
The state’s largest airport is on a record-setting pace to exceed the four million passenger mark by year’s end, airport officials say. Through September, more than 3.3 million travelers passed through the airport’s gates, up from 12 percent the same period in 2017.
The new flight is projected to generate an estimated economic impact of $20.2 million annually through new spending, job creation and other associated activity, Campbell said.
The Boeing 787-8 accommodates 214 passengers across three cabins with 154 seats in economy, 25 in premium economy and 35 in business. Boeing’s North Charleston factory is currently building the 787-10 Dreamliner. British Airways plans to take delivery of 12 new 787-10s between 2020 and 2023.
