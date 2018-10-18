Coolest weather since April has arrived

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A cold front moved through late yesterday and the changes are beginning to move into the area. Lower humidity, cooler temperatures and dry weather is expected today. Scattered clouds and the cooler air will only allow highs to reach the low 70s this afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s before temperatures jump back into the 80s for one day on Saturday. Another cold front will move through late Saturday bringing another drop off in temperatures for Sunday and Monday. Highs will likely stay in the 60s Sunday afternoon. With the front moving through Saturday, one or two showers can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, dry weather is expected for the next 5-7 days.