Cops: Man arrested after burglarizing West Ashley home twice in one day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officers have arrested a man who they say burglarized a West Ashley home twice in one day.
Charleston police charged 26-year-old Justin Tyshad Chisolm with three counts of first-degree burglary. He was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
On July 12, just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Fieldfare Way for a burglary that happened at 2 a.m. when a suspect entered through a side garage door.
Police say the suspect was caught on surveillance video walking through the home and then leaving.
According to a report, three hours later the suspect returned to the same home with another man and were seen on video entering the home through the same garage door.
“They walk into the living room and the owner’s dog begins to bark,” Charleston police said."The suspects then run out of the house. Nothing was reported missing from the residence."
Chisolm is also charged with another burglary that happened at the same day around 5 a.m.
In this case, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home on Muirfield Parkway where the suspects had fled the area before the officers arrived on scene.
“Surveillance video provided by the homeowner shows three suspects on the property,” Charleston police officials said."One of the suspects enters an unlocked vehicle while the other two suspects enter onto the porch. At this time, outside lights turn on and the suspects run, going westbound on Muirfield Parkway."
Officers reported that nothing appeared missing from the vehicle or the outside of the residence.
Court records state Chisolm also faces eleven other charges including drug dealing, unlawful carrying of a weapon and assault charges.
