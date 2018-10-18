Firefighters save dolphin tangled in crab pot line

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - We depend on our firefighters to always be ready to save a life. But a group of North Charleston firefighters proved they’ll go above and beyond for a dolphin, too.
The footage, posted to the North Charleston Government Facebook page on Thursday, showed a group of firefighters working to free a dolphin whose tail had become entangled in a crab pot line.
The footage was recorded on Sept. 29 during the Heart Walk at Riverfront Park, according to North Charleston Fire Marshal Cindy Killette. A captain with the department who was providing medical support spotted the dolphin struggling in the water, she said.
The Captain reported the struggling dolphin to the boat crew that was already in the water covering the event. The boat crew quickly responded and detangled the dolphin from the crab pot.
The dolphin swam away with no noticeable injuries or problems.
