FIRST ALERT: Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes of I-26 near Ridgeville exit

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer is blocking all lanes of I-26 in Berkeley County.
Detours are in place at mile marker 187 in the eastbound lanes and at mile marker 194 on the westbound lanes, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
Eastbound drivers are being detoured to SC27 to US78 to Jedburg Road to I-26. Westbound drivers are being forced to take Jedburg Road to US176 to SC27 to I-26.
The incident was reported at 6:57 a.m. near mile marker 187, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
There was no immediate word on injuries or when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
