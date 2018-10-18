First-of-its-kind adult memory care center coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A private, membership-based memory care day facility is coming to Mount Pleasant at the end of this fall.
Alice’s Clubhouse is described to be the first of its kind in the state, to care for people with Alzheimer’s.
"It is a program that will have medical help. we will be having nurses on staff, [recreational] therapists, all the different types of ancillary services a person with Alzheimer’s may need,” said Diane Sancho, executive director of Alice’s Clubhouse. “We’re as much for the families as we are for the people that come here.”
The center will care for adults with mild to moderate memory loss.
David AvRutick, the president of the center, said the facility is named after his mother Alice who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago.
He and Sancho made it their mission to “offer support, stimulation, socialization, and relief” to members and their families.
Research from the National Alzheimer’s Association shows that South Carolina has the highest death rate of people with Alzheimer’s in the country.
The organization also estimates that the number of people with Alzheimer’s will grow by 35 percent by 2025.
The staff at Alice’s Clubhouse said they’re hoping to provide all types of care for the individual suffering from the disease while making it a little easier on the families that take care of them.
“As important as it is to provide care and support for a person with that disease, it is also important to provide support and a break for the caretaker,” said AvRutick.
Alice’s Clubhouse is hoping to be open by mid-November.
