CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s a chance for you to see the beautiful Festival of Lights early at the James Island County Park and enjoy some exercise at the same time.
On two consecutive nights, Wednesday Nov. 7 and Thursday Nov. 8, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is sponsoring the Holiday Festival of Lights Fun Run and Walk.
You’re encouraged to register as soon as possible because the event fills up quickly, according to a spokesperson for the festival.
This non-competitive 2-mile run/walk offers you a chance to see hundreds of the festival’s light displays up close on foot, before the event opens for traffic.
After the run/ walk, you can enjoy other event festivities like the gift shops, roasting Marshmallows and the festival train.
The run/walk begins each night at 6:30 and you’re asked to get to the park early.
Advance purchase of tickets is required.
For more information, go to www.CharlestonCountyParks.com
