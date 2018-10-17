Hundreds remember firefighter Lt. Brad Clark

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hearts were heavy in Hanover on Wednesday as hundreds of friends, family and colleagues attended the memorial service of fallen firefighter Lt. Brad Clark.
Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, died in the line of duty last week while responding to a crash on I-295 as Hurricane Michael moved through the area. A tractor-trailer struck his fire engine from behind. Three other officers were wounded.
He was a 13-year veteran of Hanover County Fire and EMS.
The 43-year-old grew up in the fire department. His father, Bob Clark, is a long-time firefighter with Henrico County.
“Yes, he was short in stature but his heart was as big as the moon. His dedication to his family, his church, Hanover Fire Department and all of his friends had no limits," Bob Clark said.
Flags were lowered to half-staff in Clark’s honor and officials from across the state gathered to honor his life and sacrifice.
“In that fateful moment he did what he did best, taking care of his people, he screamed out a warning of the impending crash and by all accounts he saved Carter, Dave and Chris’s lives,” Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder of Loveland-Symmes Fire Department said
Fellow firefighters from near and far also came to honor their fallen comrade.
All the way from Sacramento, California, Kevin Summers said he made the cross-country trip to honor the life and legacy of his fallen brother.
“Firefighters all across the country, when we lose one it hurts all of us,” Summers said.
The service was at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and fire trucks will be inside the building as a tribute.
Friends said the firefighter and Army veteran was well-known and involved in the community.
While Clark died doing the job he loved, he was also prepared for this situation by leaving behind a letter which was read out loud by his brother.
“I love to see other people smile, so I suppose you know I spent a great deal of my life trying to make you all show your teeth,” Clark’s brother, Jonathan, read.
Clark also directed that letter towards his four daughters
“All of you have amazing hearts, so full of love, don’t be selfish with them,” Jonathan Clark read.
He also left a message for his wife in the letter.
“I’ve loved you since I was 19 years old. No matter the distance, my love for you was always there,” Jonathan Clark read.
More than $12,000 has been raised in Clark’s memory. CLICK HERE for a GoFundMe page to help Clark’s family.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.