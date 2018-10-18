James Island taking steps to prevent future flood damage

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - James Island Town Council will vote Thursday on a plan to review permits to determine whether proposed building sites are reasonably safe from flooding.
Council members will have a final reading of the amendment to an existing flood management ordinance.
The second portion of the amendment explains what land qualifies for flood hazard management. That clarification will help the people living in those areas qualify for subsidized federal flood insurance. The outline areas are based on a 2004 FEMA flood insurance study.
The town of James island and city of Charleston have called for new flooding studies.
Thursday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m.
