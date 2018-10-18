New Berkeley County fire fees going into effect

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County homeowners will see an increase in fire fees because of a change in the way the fees are assessed.
County Council approved a change to the fees that will now be based on square footage of a home or commercial property.
In previous years, the fee has been a flat fee of $75. Under the new plan, that $75 is the minimum amount, for properties of 1,249 square feet or less. But for properties larger than that, the fee will be higher.
Click here to see applicable fees for commercial and vacant properties.
The whole reason for the change is because of a fire study that was done and presented to the Berkeley County Council. County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer said that this fee is used to help give financial support to the 26 fire departments in the county.
“It will help fire departments with training, provide them necessary equipment and improve fire safety around the County,” Moldenhauer said.
