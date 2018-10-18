SC to participate in earthquake drill Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Schools and businesses are planning to take part in a drill to make sure they're ready for a possible earthquake.
The drill, part of “The Great Shakeout” exercise, coincides with Earthquake Preparedness Week.
It will take place at 10:18 a.m.
According to The Great SouthEast ShakeOut’s website, most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects.
If you are inside a building, move no more than a few steps, then Drop, Cover and Hold On:
- DROP to the ground (before the earthquake drops you!),
- Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and
- HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops.
Stay indoors till the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. In most buildings in the Southeast you are safer if you stay where you are until the shaking stops.
If you are outdoors when the shaking starts, you should find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines, then Drop, Cover and Hold On. Stay there until the shaking stops.
If you are driving, pull over to a clear location, stop and stay there with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported 10 low-magnitude earthquakes in the state since last October.
Charleston experienced one of the largest quakes on the eastern coast in 1886. The quake, which struck near Charleston as an estimated magnitude 7.3 on Aug. 31, 1886, killed 60 people and caused massive damage.
