Search for suspect placed 3 Goose Creek schools on brief lockdown

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - A search for a suspect briefly placed three Goose Creek schools on lockdown Thursday morning.
Westview Primary, Elementary and Middle Schools went on lockdown shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to a robocall that went out to parents.
“The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution,” district spokesperson Katie Orvin said. “There is police activity in the area but no direct threat to the school.”
The Berkeley County School District’s Twitter account posted word of the lockdown at 11:45 a.m., then posted an update five minutes later saying the lockdown had been lifted.
"Law enforcement officials were searching for a suspect in the area, and that person is now in custody," the post stated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
