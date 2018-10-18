Stocks skid as interest rates rise and earnings disappoint

WHAT DOES THE FED SAY: According to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, several Fed policymakers think its benchmark interest rate will eventually have to rise to a level that is "moderately restrictive" to economic growth in order to make sure inflation doesn't get out of control. The Fed has been gradually raising interest rates since the end of 2015 after keeping them near zero for seven years in the wake of the global financial crisis. Low rates contributed to the U.S.' economic recovery and to big gains for stocks over the last decade, as low rates made bonds relatively unappealing.