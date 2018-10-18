TAKE A STAND: Hurricane Season 2018

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It has been a long summer for Hurricanes. The devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in Florida, Georgia and Alabama is widespread, tragic and in many cases desperate.
People are still missing. It was mind-boggling a storm could still be that strong in South Carolina after being over land for almost 24 hours. Michael’s wind took down trees and caused power outages here in the Lowcountry. And the Carolinas are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.
The Lowcountry always steps up with our neighbors are in need. When Live 5 put out the call, you donated more than $41,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief.
Thank you.
And we can all help by supporting local businesses. The mandatory evacuation impacted schools, stores, restaurants and many employees who didn’t work or get paid for almost a week.
The experts call this an above-average season. Thank you, Captain Obvious.
Hurricane season 2018 still has six weeks left but hopefully the tropics are starting to calm down for the summer.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.