WATCH LIVE: Five defense witnesses in Tammy Moorer kidnapping trial not allowed to testify

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The defense’s case got off to a rocky start on Thursday, day nine of Tammy Moorer’s kidnapping trial.
Before anyone from the defense’s witness list took the stand, five of those witnesses were not allowed to testify for violating the sequestration order.
This was brought to light by the state, who stood up just before Tammy Moorer's son, Christian Moorer, started taking his oath.
After a short recess, the state came back and called a bailiff to the stand, Jade Pike, who said while escorting Tammy Moorer out of court, she opened the door to the room where her kids were sitting and saw a laptop that was open to a livestream of the trial.
The defendant’s son, Christian Moorer, was called to the stand by the defense. He said he didn't watch any of the livestream at all, but regardless, the judge ruled Tammy Moorer's three children, her mother and another witness who was allegedly present in the courtroom at one point were not allowed to testify.
Afterward, the defense had time to regroup before calling Ashley Caison, Tammy Moorer's sister, to the stand. She discussed her communication with the defendant on Dec. 18, 2013, the day Heather Elvis disappeared.
Caison said she got a text from her sister around 3 a.m. saying she was at home.
Tammy Moorer is expected to take the stand in her own defense. She is charged in connection with the 2013 disappearance of Elvis. Her trial is entering day nine after a jury was seated on Oct. 8.
