What's next for Paul Allen's big investments? It's not clear
By SALLY HO and FRANK BAJAK | October 18, 2018 at 4:48 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 4:48 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen invested large sums in technology ventures, research projects and philanthropy, some of it eclectic and highly speculative.

Allen died on Monday. What happens to those commitments now? Outside of bland assurances from his investment company, no one seems quite sure.

Allen never married and had no children, and details of his estate aren't known.

His investment company, Vulcan Inc., said Allen "thoughtfully addressed how the many institutions he founded and supported would continue after he was no longer able to lead them."

The company declined to discuss specifics but said there are no imminent changes planned for the number of institutions and programs that he lead and funded.

Philanthropy experts say Allen was a non-traditionalist who put his stamp on his giving.

