Your 2018 General Election Guide

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Here’s a quick guide to help answer basic questions like “Where do I vote?” and “What’s on the ballot?”
On Election Day, polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling place.
In-person absentee voting is available for people who will not be able to vote on Nov. 6. To vote in-person absentee, you must visit your county election office, complete an application and cast your ballot. In-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, the day before Election Day. Click here to find your county election office.
To vote, you must being a photo ID to your polling place. These are acceptable photo IDs to present to your polling attendant:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
You can find additional photo requirements here.
Ballots vary by county and by district. Click here to look up the sample ballot for your precinct.
Two of the biggest races are the race for governor and the first congressional district.
In the gubernatorial race, Republican incumbent Henry McMaster is running against Democratic State Rep. James Smith. The two candidates faced off in the first of two televised debates Wednesday in Florence. The two will face off a second time next week in Greenville.
Meanwhile, voters will fill the congressional seat currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. Republican candidate Katie Arrington, who defeated Sanford in the primary election earlier this year, is running against Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham.
Voters will also decide several other statewide races.
In the Secretary of State race, in which Republican incumbent Mark Hammond is running against Democratic challenger Melvin Whittenburg.
Republican Curtis Loftis is running to keep his seat as state treasurer against Democratic candidate Rosalyn Glenn, American Party candidate Sarah Work.
Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, is running against Democratic challenger Constance Anastopoulo.
In addition, voters will decide on a state constitutional question. A proposed constitutional amendment would change the way the state's Superintendent of Education is selected.
A vote of "yes" will mean the governor will appoint the state's superintendent of education beginning in January 2023 or sooner if the office becomes vacant after the amendment is ratified. The gubernatorial appointment would come with the advice and consent of the state Senate, and the appointee will then serve at the pleasure of the governor.
A vote of “no,” on the other hand, maintains the current method of electing the state’s superintendent of education.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.