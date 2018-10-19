Activists hold demonstration against hate, violence on LBGTQ community

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Supporters and activists held what they are calling a boisterous demonstration through parts of downtown Charleston.
People put on their best dance moves and took a stand Thursday night against hate and violence on the LBGTQ community.
It was partly in response to an assault on a transgender woman near a Charleston nightclub back in August.
They say instances like that are common and must be stopped in order to make the area as inclusive as it should be for all.
The Human Rights Campaign says there have been at least 22 deaths this year alone involving transgenders.
