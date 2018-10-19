Blazers spoil James' debut with 128-119 win over the Lakers

On the edge of the Blazers court was painted PGA with a Rose, and the Blazers had similar patches on their jerseys to honor Allen. Stotts talked before the game about all the people Allen had touched. "Everybody talks about his philanthropy throughout the years, and what he's done. When people started writing about it, and listing all the things and all his accomplishments and the impact on millions and millions of people, and the environment, the earth and everything — it's hard to put into context, the magnitude," the coach said.