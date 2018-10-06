Bond denied for the son of the man accused of opening fire on officers in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Bond has been denied for Seth Hopkins, the son of Fred Hopkins, accused of opening fire on law enforcement officers this week in Florence County.
The hearing was held Friday at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex.
Seth Hopkins was given the opportunity to speak in his defense but chose not to. He did say that his mother will likely be representing him as his counsel, should he go to trial.
The judge did hear from the solicitor, a lieutenant with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department – now leading the investigation– as well a representative with Florence County DSS. They all requested that the judge deny bond for Hopkins.
He’s being accused of criminal sexual misconduct in the 2nd degree against a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
“We came across some very credible information that we possibly have some more, additional victims coming in the near future. We do believe that he is a danger to others especially children and young females and we ask that he not have any contact with any children, anybody from his family,” says Lt. Chris Lindler with RCSD.
A representative with DSS also revealed that four of the five children in the Hopkins home are now in their custody.
The judge cited that he agreed bond should be denied because of the severity of violence in this crime.
