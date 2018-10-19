Charleston Police investigating early-morning West Ashley burglary

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a woman’s West Ashley home early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the Windjammer Apartments on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard at approximately 3:10 a.m., according to an incident report.
The victim told police that at approximately 3:05 a.m., she was asleep in the bedroom of her apartment when she awoke to find a man touching the inside of her thigh. When she asked what he was doing in her apartment, she said he mumbled what might have been, “Jeff sent me,” and then ran out of the room downstairs.
The woman told police she followed the stranger downstairs and saw that her rear sliding door was open and there was no sign of the intruder.
The victim was unable to confirm that the rear sliding door had been locked, but police said they could not find any signs of forced entry.
She told police $60 was missing from her wallet, which was in her purse in the dining area of the apartment. Police also found cabinet doors and drawers open in the dining area.
The woman said the intruder was approximately 30 years old, wore a black t-shirt and khaki shorts. The man did not have facial hair or glasses and was not believed to be wearing gloves, the report states.
The woman said her child was asleep in his room during the incident but did not wake up, so he did not witness the incident.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
