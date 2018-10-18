Columbia drivers rank among fastest in the US, new study says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia, SC drivers have a need for speed, according to a new study.
The city ranked in the top 25 fastest driving cities in the U.S. in a study conducted by online insurance comparison marketplace QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard analyzed self-reported data from users on driving infractions, which includes speeding tickets. These rankings are based on over one million data points on speeding infractions from 2017. Cities ranked ‘speediest’ have the highest rate of speeding tickets per driver.
From faster to slower, these are the top 25 fastest driving cities in the US:
1. Wichita
2. Omaha
3. Boise
4. Portland
5. Richmond
6. Columbia, SC
7. Salt Lake City
8. Minneapolis
9. Charleston
10. Virginia Beach
11. Greenville, SC
12. Charlotte
13. Durham
14. Columbus
15. Kansas City
16. Bay Area
17. Riverside
18. Seattle
19. Greensboro
20. Fresno
21. Cleveland
22. Sacramento
23. Bakersfield
24. Austin
25. Denver
