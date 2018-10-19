Cool Friday, Warm Saturday, Chilly Sunday.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The one constant in the forecast these days is change. Temperatures will continue that trend of changing each day starting this morning. Temperatures started out 10-15 degrees cooler than Thursday morning. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the middle 70s. There may be one or two showers this afternoon. Any rain will be light and brief. A cold front will approach the area tomorrow but won’t move through until Saturday night. This will allow temperatures to warm up on Saturday and then cool down significantly behind the front on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 80s Saturday, middle 60s Sunday. The rain chances will remain low this weekend with only a small chance of a shower on Saturday.