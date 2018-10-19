Coroner identifies Summerville man killed in single-vehicle crash

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester County coroner says a 39-year-old Summerville man died in a crash Thursday morning.
Robert Paul Mauch was found by a co-worker at approximately 11 a.m. in his vehicle, which was partially submerged in a creek on private property, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.
The incident happened approximately eight miles south of Summerville.
Brouthers said Mauch’s body has been taken to MUSC for an autopsy.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
