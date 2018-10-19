Democrats eyeing White House flock to Iowa's new star

DeJear represents a trend this year in battleground states, where younger, emerging candidates advocating expanded voting rights are running for their states' top election post. Such candidates are on the ballot in Michigan, Ohio and Arizona, where Trump won in 2016, and Colorado and Nevada, where he lost but was competitive. Even in reliably Republican Georgia, where Democrats have flirted with competing in recent presidential elections, moderate Democrat John Barrow tells voters that ballot access, not just election security, is a necessary part of free and fair elections.